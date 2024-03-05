  1. News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Nonprofit Louisville Grows Is Planting 132 Trees In The Parkland And California

Volunteers are needed at the March 9 tree planting community event.

By
Mar 5, 2024 at 2:54 pm
Nonprofit Louisville Grows Is Planting 132 Trees In The Parkland And California (2)
Lauren Barton/Unsplash
Share on Nextdoor

The volunteer-based nonprofit organization Louisville Grows is planting 132 trees in the Parkland and California neighborhoods on Saturday, March 9. Louisville Grows relies on community members to volunteer their labor to help restore the tree canopy in the city. The tree planting will be led by trained Citizen Foresters, and no experience is required, so follow the link to join in this restoration of green space on the West End. Volunteers for this event will meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Parkland.

Parkland Boys and Girls Club
3200 Greenwood Ave.
Saturday, March 9
10:00 a.m.

Free entry

