No-Excuse Early Voting In Jefferson County Starts Thursday, May 16

Thursday, May 16 marks the beginning of voting season this election year in Jefferson County with no-excuse early voting polling stations opened. Jefferson County voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of the May 21 election will have three days to vote.

Voting will last from Thursday, May 16 until Saturday, May 18. Each day, polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

"We aim to boost voter engagement by improving access to the ballot box during the

Primary Election, all while maintaining the integrity and security of the electoral system," stated Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw in a press release to LEO Weekly. "We're delighted to offer these same conveniences for the General Election, empowering every eligible voter in Jefferson County to play a vital role in shaping the future of their communities."

Here are the following locations for early in-person voting: