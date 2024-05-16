No-Excuse Early Voting In Jefferson County Starts Thursday, May 16

Thursday, May 16 marks the beginning of voting season this election year in Jefferson County with no-excuse early voting polling stations opened. Jefferson County voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of the May 21 election will have three days to vote.
Voting will last from Thursday, May 16 until Saturday, May 18. Each day, polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
"We aim to boost voter engagement by improving access to the ballot box during the
Primary Election, all while maintaining the integrity and security of the electoral system," stated Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw in a press release to LEO Weekly. "We're delighted to offer these same conveniences for the General Election, empowering every eligible voter in Jefferson County to play a vital role in shaping the future of their communities."
Here are the following locations for early in-person voting:
- The Arterburn
(Formerly St Matthews Community Center)
310 Ten Pin Lane 40207
- Berrytown Recreation Center
1300 Heafer Rd., 40223
- Bowman Field (Administration Building)
2815 Taylorsville Rd., 40205
- David Armstrong Recreation Center
3015 Bluebird Ln., 40299
- The Heritage
(Shively Park)
1901 Park Rd., 40216
- Jefferson County Clerk's Office - West Branch
(French Plaza)
228 Amy Ave., 40212
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., 40203
- Kentucky Fair and Expo Center
(West Wing Hall: N-Lot Parking)
937 Phillips Ln., 40209
- Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052
904 Ormsby Ln., 40242
- New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., 40211
- Old Forester's Paristown Hall
724 Brent St., 40204
- St. Andrew United Church of Christ
2608 Browns Ln., 40220
- Sun Valley Community Center
6505 Bethany Ln., 40272
- Teamster's Local Union #783
7711 Beulah Church Rd., 40228
- Triple Crown Pavilion
1780 Plantside Dr., 40299
- U of L Shelby Campus
(Founders Union Bldg. Rm. 218)
450 N. Whittington Pkwy., 40222