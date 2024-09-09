New Maternity Care Service In South Louisville To Come Spring 2025

For residents living west of I-65, this new facility will be the first birthing center since 1974, addressing a critical gap in accessible labor and delivery options. Melisa Adkins, CEO of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, emphasized the importance of this expansion for the region’s families.

“For far too long, families west of I-65 have had to go long distances to find labor and delivery options,” she said. “The Birthing Place increases access to expectant moms looking for exceptional maternity care close to home and to all moms seeking an extraordinary experience.”

UofL Health "The Birthing Place" will offer eight luxury suites for those about to go into labor.

The facility will feature eight Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum (LDRP) suites, a dedicated C-section suite, a Level 1 nursery and a labor lounge for mothers. The design provides many approaches to childbirth with spa-inspired features in each suite.

Louisville Metro Government’s $8.25-million grant is helping fund the renovation of nearly 21,000 square-feet. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) talked about how much of an honor it was to help bring construction to this point.

“Everyone deserves access to quality health care, and The Birthing Place will provide better access to maternity services for families living west of I-65,” he said. “Partnerships like this help us make our city safer, stronger, and healthier.”

According to UofL Health, the return of maternity services addresses crucial public health challenges in the area, including premature births and low birth weights, which are more prevalent due to socioeconomic disparities.

“The Birthing Place will deliver a much-needed resource for the women of this community, knocking down the barriers to accessing women’s health care,” said Dr. Sean Francis, UofL Physicians, and chair of OB/GYN & Women’s Health for UofL School of Medicine. “Maternity care is a core health care service, and we look forward to bringing labor and delivery closer to home for many families.”

The Birthing Place is set to open its doors in Spring 2025, bringing high-quality maternity services back to South Louisville, a community long in need of closer healthcare access.