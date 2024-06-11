New JCPS Middle School To Be Built In West Louisville For The First Time In Over A Century

Jefferson County Public Schools will be building a new middle school on a portion of 20 acres of land provided by Molina Healthcare, a local healthcare company in Louisville.

The Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School is set to be built at 18th Street and Broadway in West Louisville on donated land from the healthcare company through its Passport subsidiary.

“We always saw this as a great place to build a new middle school,” said Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS Superintendent at the groundbreaking. “I never in my wildest dreams thought that they (Molina) would donate this property to us.”

Hudson was the first middle school to open in West Louisville since 1932 when it replaced the former Wheatley Elementary School building. Now, it is set to move onto this property without a clear timetable.

Through an agreement between JCPS and Molina, the school district will allocate a portion of the development of the new middle school to Passport for its One Stop Help Center on the 20-acre property.

JCPS also stated that it will conduct a “request for proposal” to build an administrative building on the site as well.