  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

New JCPS Middle School To Be Built In West Louisville For The First Time In Over A Century

The land donation from Molina Healthcare will be used to make a new school in the West End

By
Jun 11, 2024 at 11:17 am
JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio speaks at the groundbreaking of a new middle school for the district.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio speaks at the groundbreaking of a new middle school for the district. Jefferson County Public Schools
Share on Nextdoor

Jefferson County Public Schools will be building a new middle school on a portion of 20 acres of land provided by Molina Healthcare, a local healthcare company in Louisville.


The Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School is set to be built at 18th Street and Broadway in West Louisville on donated land from the healthcare company through its Passport subsidiary.


“We always saw this as a great place to build a new middle school,” said Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS Superintendent at the groundbreaking. “I never in my wildest dreams thought that they (Molina) would donate this property to us.”


Hudson was the first middle school to open in West Louisville since 1932 when it replaced the former Wheatley Elementary School building. Now, it is set to move onto this property without a clear timetable.


Through an agreement between JCPS and Molina, the school district will allocate a portion of the development of the new middle school to Passport for its One Stop Help Center on the 20-acre property.


JCPS also stated that it will conduct a “request for proposal” to build an administrative building on the site as well.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Fairness Campaign Unveils First LGBTQ Kentucky Historical Highway Marker In Old Louisville

By Aria Baci

The Fairness Campaign Unveils First LGBTQ Kentucky Historical Highway Marker In Old Louisville

SOAPBOX: WHERE WE KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING

By LEO Weekly Staff

Guess who?

A Louisville Woman Has Been Nominated Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky 2024

By Aria Baci

A Louisville Woman Has Been Nominated Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky 2024

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe