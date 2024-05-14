Need Help Getting Energy Costs Down This Summer? Here Are Some Tips To Bring Down Your Bill

Louisville continues to heat up as one of the fastest-growing urban heat islands with an increase of 4.8 degrees Fahrenheit in the United States over the last 10 years. This year looks to be no different despite efforts from the city to increase its tree canopy.

For those in the city who are struggling to afford their ever-increasing energy bills due to the surge in heat heading into the summer months, Drew Gardner, the Senior Communications Specialist for Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) gave some tips on how to save on energy bills.

“There are a lot of assistance programs that are out there that customers can apply for, with many of them being income eligible,” he said in an interview with LEO Weekly.

Right now, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component applications are being accepted until May 31, which can help Louisvillians with their bills by offering to offset their home electricity bills, ranging from $38 to $200 depending on “income levels and housing categories.”

Other assistance programs that LG&E provides on its site include Community Ministries in Louisville that serves residents from every local zip code in the city. Gardner said that ministries in Louisville can offer plenty of assistance to residents, like emergency financial assistance including electric bills for the summer, or other assistance like rent, water bills, gas and more.





There are 13 ministries across Louisville, with many centered on the west end of the city. With many families experiencing evictions and homelessness at a high rate in Louisville, finding a place to get help could mean the difference between life and death for some under the hot sun.

“Managing energy uses and your bills can be challenging at times, especially when we see these extreme temperatures,” Gardner said. “The most important thing for customers to remember is that if they think they may have difficulty paying their bill, do not wait until their service is disconnected.”

Gardner offered other tips for renters and homeowners to save on their bill, like cooking outside to keep heat out of the home.

“Now is a good time to go seal some of those leaks and gaps around your doors and windows to help keep the cool air in and the warm air out,” he said. “We suggest looking at how you are cooking your meals on those really hot days. Consider grilling outside or using a slow cooker. Those use less energy and also using an oven is going to heat up your home, and that, in turn, is going to make your HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) run more frequently.”

Gardner also suggested closing drapes and windows to keep sunlight out of rooms to mitigate heat from entering your home. For more tips on saving energy heading into the summer, LG&E also offers tips on its website.

And as the summer months are just around the corner, the Louisville Free Public Library could be what you or someone you know needs to cool down. You can find library locations and hours here.