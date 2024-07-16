  1. News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Meet Patty, The Louisville Zoo's Newest Western Lowland Gorilla

Patty is the latest gorilla to make its way to the zoo this year

By
Jul 16, 2024 at 11:35 am
The Louisville Zoo announced Patty would be staying at its zoo on Monday, July 15.
The Louisville Zoo announced Patty would be staying at its zoo on Monday, July 15. Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo has its newest family member, 11-year-old western lowland gorilla, Patty.


Patty was born at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo and heads to Louisville with a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan according to the Louisville Zoo.


According to her zookeepers, Patty is socially savvy, and likes to interact with her gorilla troop, which will now consist of silverback Casey (42), Paki (35), Kweli (40) and Kindi (8).


The western lowland gorilla is originally found in the forests of central Africa, and are considered critically endangered, possibly facing extinction if efforts are not made to protect them. Primary threats to this species include poaching, disease and habitat destruction for mining.


“Welcoming Patty to the Louisville Zoo adds an exciting new element to Gorilla Forest,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a statement. “Welcoming a relatively young, unrelated female gorilla to our Zoo is quite an accomplishment and we credit her addition to the hard work of our Animal Care Team. We are eager to witness her growth, and hopefully see her successfully become a mom with male gorilla Casey soon!”


The Louisville Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer through Sept. 22.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
