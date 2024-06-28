Louisville's Seven Counties Services To Host Wellness Festival For BIPOC Mental Health Month

The Winners for Wellness festival is headed to Louisville, an event that aids Black, Indigenous and People of Color(BIPOC).

July is BIPOC Mental Health Month, and Seven Counties Services is hosting the wellness festival to uplift those in the community with learning more about the intersectionality of race and mental health.

On Saturday, July 20, the Winners for Wellness festival will start at 11:00 a.m. at the California Community Center at 1600 St Catherine St. Participants are encouraged to bring those of all ages to the event filled with “fun, education, and wellness” according to a press release from Seven Counties Services.

"We are excited to bring the Winners for Wellness festival to our community. This event is an important opportunity to celebrate and support the mental health and well-being of our BIPOC community members," said Brydie Harris, the Director of Diversity Initiatives at Seven Counties Services in a press release sent to LEO Weekly. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the day, and take advantage of the resources and activities available."

Some of those resources include free health screenings, giveaways, educational resources, and more. Those educational resources will come from guest speakers who touch on topics such as:

The impacts of racism on mental health

Body positivity

LGBTQ+ people of color and mental wellness

Aging and elder care in communities of color

Negative impact of bussing changes, redlining, and gentrification on BIPOC mental health

Modeling what accessing behavioral healthcare looks like