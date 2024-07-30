  1. News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville's Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Soon To Be First In The Nation To Hit A Historic Milestone

The milestone could be the start of a new trend in adoptions

Jul 30, 2024 at 2:15 pm
Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville could be the first of its kind to hit this major adoption milestone.
Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville could be the first of its kind to hit this major adoption milestone. Ilayda Ciessau
click to enlarge The Kentucky Humane Society is attempting to raise $10,000 before the 10,000th cat is adopted from PDC. - Purrfect Day Cat Cafe
Purrfect Day Cat Cafe
The Kentucky Humane Society is attempting to raise $10,000 before the 10,000th cat is adopted from PDC.

The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville — a cute, cat-loving spot — is closing in on an adoption milestone that has not happened in the United States before.


On Monday, July 30, the cat cafe posted that it had reached up to 9,919 adoptions, closing in on the 10,000 mark. This would make Purrfect Day Cat Cafe the first in the nation to have 10,000 cats adopted from its store.


In celebration of the potential milestone, the Kentucky Humane Society is attempting to raise $10,000 before the 10,000th adoption. All funds raised from KHS will go towards work to help every furry friend find a home in Kentucky every year, including cats adopted from PDC.


Donations for the fundraiser can be submitted here in a race to 10k.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
