Louisville's Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Soon To Be First In The Nation To Hit A Historic Milestone

The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville — a cute, cat-loving spot — is closing in on an adoption milestone that has not happened in the United States before.

On Monday, July 30, the cat cafe posted that it had reached up to 9,919 adoptions, closing in on the 10,000 mark. This would make Purrfect Day Cat Cafe the first in the nation to have 10,000 cats adopted from its store.

In celebration of the potential milestone, the Kentucky Humane Society is attempting to raise $10,000 before the 10,000th adoption. All funds raised from KHS will go towards work to help every furry friend find a home in Kentucky every year, including cats adopted from PDC.

Donations for the fundraiser can be submitted here in a race to 10k.