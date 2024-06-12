  1. News
Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

The first annual market and block party is happening in June.

By
Jun 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm
Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June
Butchertown Business Alliance
The Butchertown Business Alliance (BBA) will partner with Copper and Kings to hosts the first annual market and block party on Saturday, June 29. Sponsored by the BBA, Costar, Copper & Kings, and Louisville Geek, the Butcher Block Party will celebrate local businesses and community throughout the 40206 ZIP code.

The block party will feature more than 30 vendors, offering food, drinks, goods, and services for purchase, as well as a raffle to win donated goods from local businesses. Raffle proceeds will go directly to the Family Community Clinic in Butchertown.

"Butchertown has emerged as one of the most exciting and vibrant neighborhoods in all of Louisville." says BBA founder Andy Blieden. "This is the type of event that showcases what makes Butchertown so special."

The Butcher Block Party will feature a live musician and a DJ along with outdoor games. The event is free, open to all ages and identities, and will happen rain or shine.

Butcher Block Party
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company
1121 E. Washington St.

Saturday, June 29
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
