Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

The Butchertown Business Alliance (BBA) will partner with Copper and Kings to hosts the first annual market and block party on Saturday, June 29. Sponsored by the BBA, Costar, Copper & Kings, and Louisville Geek, the Butcher Block Party will celebrate local businesses and community throughout the 40206 ZIP code.

The block party will feature more than 30 vendors, offering food, drinks, goods, and services for purchase, as well as a raffle to win donated goods from local businesses. Raffle proceeds will go directly to the Family Community Clinic in Butchertown.

"Butchertown has emerged as one of the most exciting and vibrant neighborhoods in all of Louisville." says BBA founder Andy Blieden. "This is the type of event that showcases what makes Butchertown so special."

The Butcher Block Party will feature a live musician and a DJ along with outdoor games. The event is free, open to all ages and identities, and will happen rain or shine.

Butcher Block Party

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company

1121 E. Washington St.

Saturday, June 29

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.