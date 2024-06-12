Louisville Tourism Is On The Rise And The Billions It Generated Last Year Are Proof

$4.1 billion. That’s how much money came to Louisville over the course of a year in 2023 from tourism and travel. The report, from the Kentucky Department of Tourism, noted an impact of over $300 million alone in state and local tax revenue.

As one of America’s top 52 tourist destinations according to The New York Times, Louisville has brought in billions of dollars from tourism and travel into the city.

The overall impact of Jefferson County’s economy significantly impacted the rest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. By the numbers, Jefferson County contributed 30% of the overall $13.8 billion economy impact of tourism in Kentucky.

The region of Louisville, which includes 15 surrounding counties including Jefferson, saw over $5.1 billion in economic activity from tourism in 2023,

Over 27,000 people work in the tourism industry in Jefferson County alone, which includes industries like transportation, retail, recreation, food and beverage and lodging. That number jumps to over 95,000 people when looking at the state as a whole.