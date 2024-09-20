  1. News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg Announces Over $1 Million For Homeless Initiatives

The money will be used to help these organizations with the influx in people need reprieve from the weather

By
Sep 20, 2024 at 11:01 am
People lining up outside the St. John Center for Homeless Men in January of 2021.
People lining up outside the St. John Center for Homeless Men in January of 2021. Photo by Kathryn Harrington
This week, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced $1.1 million in grant funding for homeless initiatives, aiming to strengthen support for the city’s vulnerable populations.


Eight local nonprofit organizations, including Hope Village and Volunteers of America Mid-States, will receive portions of the funding to enhance case management and emergency shelter services, particularly during extreme weather conditions.


The grants, provided by Louisville Metro Government, will allow the selected nonprofits to expand their outreach and capacity. Among the recipients are St. Vincent de Paul, UP for Women and Children and Wayside Christian Mission. The organizations were chosen based on how well their priorities aligned with the city’s 2024 Community Needs Assessment, which emphasized comprehensive case management and shelter services to tackle homelessness.

“These community partners were chosen for their incredible commitment to service delivery that improves the lives of our neighbors in crisis,” Mayor Greenberg said.


Jon Pilbean, assistant director of the city’s Homeless Services Division, also praised the dedication of these nonprofits, saying that they provide not only shelter but also hope and dignity to the homeless community.


“I am truly grateful for the kindness and support of our outreach partners whose dedication and hard work fosters hope and optimism in our great city,” Pilbean. “These partners help our houseless citizens feel valuable, cherished, and important; all while reminding them they have purpose and are loved.”
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
