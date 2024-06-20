These Louisville Cooling Centers Can Help You Get Through The Heatwave

The current heat wave across Louisville is not slowing down. As people across the city look for a spot to cool down, we have a few cooling centers during the heatwave to share.

On Saturday, June 22, the temperature in Louisville is expected to hit 99 degrees. With humidity, that number could feel like more than 100. Cooling areas are not only important for people with less-than-stellar air conditioning units in their own homes, but also for homeless people who do not have access to HVAC units.

Across the country, heat consistently contributes to 1,500 deaths every year, half of which are homeless.

The Louisville Metro Government has opened up several cooling centers for those who need reprieve from the heat. Those locations include community centers and Louisville Free Public Library sites across the city. Those include:

