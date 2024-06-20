These Louisville Cooling Centers Can Help You Get Through The Heatwave

The current heat wave across Louisville is not slowing down. As people across the city look for a spot to cool down, we have a few cooling centers during the heatwave to share.
On Saturday, June 22, the temperature in Louisville is expected to hit 99 degrees. With humidity, that number could feel like more than 100. Cooling areas are not only important for people with less-than-stellar air conditioning units in their own homes, but also for homeless people who do not have access to HVAC units.
Across the country, heat consistently contributes to 1,500 deaths every year, half of which are homeless.
The Louisville Metro Government has opened up several cooling centers for those who need reprieve from the heat. Those locations include community centers and Louisville Free Public Library sites across the city. Those include:
- Neighborhood Place – Eight Neighborhood Place locations throughout Louisville will serve as cooling relief centers for those needing to get out of the heat. To find the nearest location, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000 or click here.
- Community Centers – Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation’s 14 community centers throughout the city will be open as cooling centers during regular operating hours. Some community centers also partner with Dare to Care Food Bank to offer the Kids Café program to give free evening meals to children 18 and under. To see a full list of Kids Café sites, click here.
- Louisville Free Public Library – 16 LFPL sites are open during regular hours and can serve as a respite from the heat. For locations, click here.
- Senior Nutrition Sites – The Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program operates 14 congregate sites for seniors 60 and older that provide a nutritious lunchtime meal and activities at air-conditioned facilities. For a list of sites and hours, or to reserve a lunch, click here.
- Fan Fair – Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services has fans available for residents who are 60 or older, or who have a documented disability. Learn more here.
Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) also ordered Operation White Flag, which is an initiative coordinated by the Coalition for the Homeless to ensure homeless people can find shelter when the heat index is 95 degrees or higher. A white flag will fly outside each participating shelter to signal that they are participating in the program.
When White Flag is in effect, TARC will also waive fares for people who need transportation to a participating shelter. Those shelters include:
- Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs), 432 E. Jefferson St.
- Salvation Army Center (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St.