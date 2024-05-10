Lou Adopts Wants To Save 200 Dogs This Weekend, Here's How You Can Help

Louisville animal shelters are once again at capacity so the need to find homes for dogs is life-saving right now. The Kentucky Humane Society in partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services is bringing back Hammer's Lou Adopts for a second year.



This mega adoption event will find loving homes for adoptable local dogs and puppies.



Hammer's Lou Adopts will offer on-site adoptions at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center Pavilion Saturday, May 11. The event is sponsored by Isaacs & Isaacs Personal Injury Lawyers and includes photo ops with attorney Darryl Isaacs, "The Hammer" himself.

In its inaugural year, the event successfully found homes for 115 dogs and the goal in the second year is almost 200 dogs. The goal of Hammer's Lou Adopts in 2024 is to find homes for as many dogs as possible to make space available in local shelters who are at capacity, so they can continue to help animals in need.

Ten local shelters will be on site to offer a variety of local dogs and puppies who are available for adoption. Adoption fees will vary by shelter. Jefferson County residents who adopt will be required to pay a licensing fee of $10.50 for each adoption.

All dogs and puppies at Hammer's Lou Adopts are spayed or neutered, as well as microchipped and vaccinated. Potential adopters who already have dogs in their homes are encouraged to bring their dogs (and their vaccination records) to meet any potential dogs they might adopt. Anyone who is not able to adopt or foster at this time of need can still help save the lives of dogs across Louisville by donating money and supplies to local shelters.

Hammer's Lou Adopts

Kentucky Exposition Center Pavilion

937 Phillips Ln.

Saturday, May 11

12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Free admission

