Letcher County Sheriff Steps Down After Being Charged With Murder Of District Judge

In a surprise move, Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines stepped down from his post Monday and — while facing charges — characterized the move as a retirement rather than a resignation.

"The decision allows for a successor to step in and serve the community during this difficult time," his attorney Kerri Bartley said.

Stines was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on the suspicion of having gunned down District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers. The shooting came after an argument between the two prominent figures, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.

Judge Mullins, 54, who had served 15 years on the bench, died at the scene. Sheriff Stines, age 43, surrendered without incident, now facing charges that have sent shock waves among the residents.

"It's just so sad. I just hate it," said Mike Watts, the Letcher County Circuit Court Clerk. "Both of them are friends of mine. I've worked with both of them for years."

The investigation remains ongoing, and little clarity has emerged about what initiated the dispute. But the sheriff had earlier this week been deposed in connection with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct involving a deputy and the courthouse.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had called publicly for Stines to resign, citing a need for an active sheriff for public safety. The Letcher County judge-executive will now fill the created vacancy from these events with a new appointment to the sheriff position.