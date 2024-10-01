  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Letcher County Sheriff Steps Down After Being Charged With Murder Of District Judge

The sheriff was charged with murder in the first degree

By
Oct 1, 2024 at 11:38 am
Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines speaks during an interview
Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines speaks during an interview Via AP
Share on Nextdoor

In a surprise move, Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines stepped down from his post Monday and — while facing charges — characterized the move as a retirement rather than a resignation.


"The decision allows for a successor to step in and serve the community during this difficult time," his attorney Kerri Bartley said.


Stines was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on the suspicion of having gunned down District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers. The shooting came after an argument between the two prominent figures, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.


Judge Mullins, 54, who had served 15 years on the bench, died at the scene. Sheriff Stines, age 43, surrendered without incident, now facing charges that have sent shock waves among the residents.

"It's just so sad. I just hate it," said Mike Watts, the Letcher County Circuit Court Clerk. "Both of them are friends of mine. I've worked with both of them for years."


The investigation remains ongoing, and little clarity has emerged about what initiated the dispute. But the sheriff had earlier this week been deposed in connection with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct involving a deputy and the courthouse.


Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had called publicly for Stines to resign, citing a need for an active sheriff for public safety. The Letcher County judge-executive will now fill the created vacancy from these events with a new appointment to the sheriff position.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent To Retire Next Summer Amid District Scrutiny

By McKenna Horsley, Kentucky Lantern

Corrie Shull, the chairman of the JCPS Board of Education, left, speaks as Superintendent Marty Pollio listens during a Kentucky House Education Committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, March 5, 2024.

United in Recovery and Reform: A Call for Change in Kentucky's Approach to Addiction

By Britney Allen Jones and John Bowman

United in Recovery and Reform: A Call for Change in Kentucky's Approach to Addiction

Kentucky Supreme Court Ruling Denies Police Power To Deny Investigative Records

By Caleb Stultz

The Kentucky Supreme Court sided with The Courier-Journal in an appealed open records case against the Shively Police Department.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe