Kentucky's District 03 Congressman Morgan McGarvey Joins Calls For Biden To Step Aside

Congressman Morgan McGarvey suggests Biden should step down as the presidential nominee.



“President Biden is an incredibly effective and empathetic leader. He brought us out of the pandemic while guiding the nation to record low unemployment and record job growth," said McGarvey in a release. "Under his leadership, we have seen historic investments in American manufacturing, infrastructure, climate, and a growing middle class. There has never been any doubt that he genuinely cares about our country, our government, and the people who make it great.



McGarvey continued, “That’s why there is no joy in the recognition he should not be our nominee in November. But the stakes of this election are too high and we can’t risk the focus of the campaign being anything other than Donald Trump, his MAGA extremists, and the mega-wealthy dark money donors who are prepared to destroy our path toward a more perfect union with Trump’s Project 2025. We can’t allow them to succeed."



McGarvey cited women's issues, the Supreme Court and other pressing issues as reasons why the Democratic party should look for a new candidate.



“President Biden is a good man who cares deeply about the American people. I trust that he will do what’s best for the nation, and we will come together as Democrats to move the country forward.”



The Democratic Party remains split about the decision to seek a new candidate with only four short months until the election. A new candidate would need high name recognition and visibility to be competitive in the race against Donald Trump.