Kentucky State Fair To Be Sensory Inclusive For The First Time. See What That Means For Kentuckians

Kissel Entertainment is rolling out a new sensory inclusive certification that will debut at this year’s Kentucky State Fair.

The certification, coming from KultureCity, allows the entertainment venue to travel to different areas to offer sensory inclusive experiences for those who need it. According to a press release from the Kentucky State Fair, this certification will allow for more inclusivity by ensuring that people with sensory needs can still enjoy events like the fair.

The program titled “Sensory Inclusive,” equips staff members with training and resources to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities, such as those with autism, PTSD, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other conditions.

“Becoming Sensory Inclusive certified was extremely important to us, not only professionally, but personally,” said R.A. Kissel of Kissel Entertainment in a press release. “This certification ensures that everyone, regardless of their sensory needs, can partake in the fun and excitement of our fairs and events comfortably and safely.”

Kissel Entertainment staff underwent training from medical and neurodivergent professionals to help guests with sensory needs and manage sensory overload situations that could occur in places like the fair. There will also be sensory bags equipped with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, strobe reduction glasses, VIP lanyards, visual cue cards and weighted lap pads. According to the press release, these resources help mitigate sensory overload while allowing for sensory sensitive people to still enjoy the event.

“One of our many goals of the Kentucky State Fair is to make every Kentuckian feel welcome and part of the celebration. We commend Kissel Entertainment for enhancing the guest experience and unveiling this new offering to our fairgoers,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues in a statement. “We believe this change positively impacts many of those who visit Thrill Ville each day.”

On Sensory Awareness Day, Wednesday, Aug. 21, fairgoers with sensory processing needs will get free admission to the fair and ThrillVille tickets, which operate with menial lights and music, offering a more enjoyable experience for those with sensory sensitivities. If you or someone you know is interested, you must register with FEAT of Louisville.