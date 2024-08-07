  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

Kentucky Ranks High In States With The Most Underprivileged Children

The most recent study showed poverty levels for kids in Kentucky

By
Aug 7, 2024 at 1:02 pm
Child poverty continues to rise in Kentucky.
Child poverty continues to rise in Kentucky. Adobe Stock
Share on Nextdoor

Child Support Awareness Month is this August, with 1 in 6 children in the United States currently living in poverty.


WalletHub released a study that showed the states with the most underprivileged children in 2024, with Kentucky making it 15th on the list for most kids living in poverty in the nation.


There were many key metrics that showed how Kentucky ranked so highly on the list. Here is a breakdown of the welfare of kids in Kentucky:


Overall Rank: 15th

  • 8th – % of Children in Households with Below-Poverty Income
  • 12th – % of Maltreated Children
  • 10th – Child Food-Insecurity Rate
  • 30th – % of Uninsured Children
  • 26th – Infant Mortality Rate
  • 11th – % of Children in Foster Care
  • 20th – % of Children in Single-Parent Families

The latest County Data Book from 2023 from Kentucky Youth Advocates found that while children in poverty has decreased some, there are still high rates of children poverty among Black and Latino kids compared to White children.


According to that same data, Black parents across the Commonwealth also saw higher rates of incarceration than their White counterparts, which it says may play a role in child poverty as well for minority children.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Is In As Harris’ VP Pick, Andy Stays In Kentucky

By Erica Rucker

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Is In As Harris’ VP Pick, Andy Stays In Kentucky

What Kinds Of Jobs Will A $40M Investment Bring To Eastern Kentucky?

By Caleb Stultz

The latest economic win could bring even more jobs to Eastern Kentucky.

See What’s New At The Jtown Gaslight Festival This Year

By Caleb Stultz

The latest Jeffersontown festival will host some new attractions for participants to enjoy.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe