Kentucky Ranks 7th For Racial Equality In Education In The US

The rank comes from WalletHub which took a survey across the country

Jun 12, 2024 at 12:25 pm
The Commonwealth ranked 7th in racial equality based on research from WalletHub.
Racial equality in Kentucky’s education is among the highest in the country, ranking 7th in the nation based on a number of key indicators from a WalletHub study released on June 4.


Across the United States, predominantly white school districts receive $23 billion more funding per year than predominantly non-white districts. However, some states do more for racially diverse schools than others, with the Commonwealth coming in the top ten of the highest degrees of racial equality for education across the country.


There were six key indicators that WalletHub used to compare all 50 states in terms of racial equality.


Of those metrics, here is how Kentucky scored:


8th – Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree

11th – Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

10th – Standardized-Test Scores

11th – Mean SAT Score

12th – Average ACT Score

23rd – Public High School Graduation Rate


With these combined scores, Kentucky ranked in the top 10 in the country for racial equality with a total score of 60.21. New Mexico ranked first with a total score of 77.95, and Wisconsin ranked last with a combined total score of 13.00.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
