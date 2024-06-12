Kentucky Ranks 7th For Racial Equality In Education In The US

Racial equality in Kentucky’s education is among the highest in the country, ranking 7th in the nation based on a number of key indicators from a WalletHub study released on June 4.

Across the United States, predominantly white school districts receive $23 billion more funding per year than predominantly non-white districts. However, some states do more for racially diverse schools than others, with the Commonwealth coming in the top ten of the highest degrees of racial equality for education across the country.

There were six key indicators that WalletHub used to compare all 50 states in terms of racial equality.

Of those metrics, here is how Kentucky scored:

8th – Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree

11th – Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

10th – Standardized-Test Scores

11th – Mean SAT Score

12th – Average ACT Score

23rd – Public High School Graduation Rate

With these combined scores, Kentucky ranked in the top 10 in the country for racial equality with a total score of 60.21. New Mexico ranked first with a total score of 77.95, and Wisconsin ranked last with a combined total score of 13.00.