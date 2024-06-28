Kentucky Is The 5th Least Diligent With Credit According To New Study

In a new study conducted by WalletHub, Kentucky was ranked fifth from last in credit diligence, which was defined as the ongoing process involving managing debt responsibly while also monitoring one’s credit reports for inaccuracies.



There were six key metrics that WalletHub used to find out how diligent residents were in each state in terms of their credit. Those range from customers who have filed disputes with creditors to percentages of frozen credit cards and bankruptcies across the nation.

Here is how Kentucky ranked out of 51 states plus Washington D.C.: