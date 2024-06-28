  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Kentucky Is The 5th Least Diligent With Credit According To New Study

A new WalletHub study shows Kentuckians are some of the worst with credit in the country

By
Jun 28, 2024 at 12:50 pm
The study looked at many criteria to break down which states were the most diligent with their credit
The study looked at many criteria to break down which states were the most diligent with their credit CafeCredit.com
Share on Nextdoor

In a new study conducted by WalletHub, Kentucky was ranked fifth from last in credit diligence, which was defined as the ongoing process involving managing debt responsibly while also monitoring one’s credit reports for inaccuracies.


There were six key metrics that WalletHub used to find out how diligent residents were in each state in terms of their credit. Those range from customers who have filed disputes with creditors to percentages of frozen credit cards and bankruptcies across the nation.


Here is how Kentucky ranked out of 51 states plus Washington D.C.:

  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • 48th – Percentage of Customers Who Have Collections Tradelines (Q1 2024)
  • 42nd – Percentage of Customers Who Have Missed Payments (Q1 2024)
  • 47th – Percentage of Customers Who Have Active Bankruptcies (Q1 2024)
  • 42nd – Percentage of Customers Who Have Foreclosures (Q1 2024)

Though Kentucky was not ranked in the bottom five in percentage of frozen credit reports or missed payments, the other four criteria were enough to rank Kentuckians near the bottom in the United States in diligence with credit.


You can find the full study here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Veteran Local Newscaster Fred Cowgill’s Retirement Barely Lasted A Month

By Tim Sullivan

Fred Cowgill in his new digs at Jeffersonville High School

The American Rubicon

By Marc Murphy

Is Trump leading America into a Dark Age of Ignorance? Are we already there?

JCPS Board Of Education Approves Medical Marijuana For Students At School

By Caleb Stultz

The decision would affect every school in the JCPS system.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe