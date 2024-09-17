Kentucky Is Seeing A Spike In School Threats. Here's What The FBI Has To Say.

Kentucky schools have experienced a concerning rise in threats this month, with at least five students facing felony charges for hoax threats. Among those charged are three children from Elizabethtown. These incidents follow closely on the heels of a tragic school shooting in Georgia, where four people lost their lives.

The FBI's Louisville office has remained actively involved, working alongside Kentucky police to investigate and address potential threats. "Hoax threats are not a joke and can have devastating consequences," the agency said in a statement. "They disrupt schools, waste valuable resources, and endanger both first responders and the public."

“Issuing a threat — even over social media, via text message, or through email — is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). Those found responsible will be thoroughly investigated, and FBI Louisville will immediately engage with our local, state, and federal partners to leverage the full extent of the law.”

Hoax threats, including those made via social media, text messages, or emails, are considered felonies. The FBI emphasized the need for students, teachers, and parents to stay vigilant and report any threats immediately. Threats can be reported to local authorities or directly to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or through the agency's website.

Additionally, Jeffersonville police are investigating adults who shared fake school threats online without reporting them, further stressing the importance of proper communication during these incidents.



