Kentucky Has Awarded Its First Business License For The Medical Cannabis Program

"Our mission is to ensure Kentuckians with serious medical conditions have access to safe and high quality tested medical cannabis products..." Beshear said during a Team Kentucky update. “I love that the first license is going to an entity that helps us do this safely.”

Related The Initial Cannabis Business License Application Portal Just Closed. How Many Businesses Have Applied? : Thousands of applicants are looking to run businesses selling medical marijuana in Kentucky



He described the lottery as a fair method to ensure all screened applicants have a chance to secure a license, with caps put into place to prevent market oversaturation.



Nearly The lottery system will award licenses to businesses that are looking to grow, process or sell medical marijuana for patients across Kentucky. Beshear announced that the lottery for cultivator and processor licenses will take place on Oct. 28, with dispensary license dates likely in November.He described the lottery as a fair method to ensure all screened applicants have a chance to secure a license, with caps put into place to prevent market oversaturation.Nearly 5,000 applications were submitted for medical cannabis business licenses. After years of setbacks, Kentucky legalized medical marijuana for patients with serious conditions, and Beshear's follow-up legislation expedited the licensing process, allowing licenses to be issued in 2024.