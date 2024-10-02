  1. News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lands On Time 100 Leaders For 2024

Beshear made waves earlier this year being listed as a potential vice presidential candidate

Oct 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm
Gov. Andy Beshear’s spot marks his first time on Time’s 100 list.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s spot marks his first time on Time’s 100 list. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has landed on TIME magazine’s top 100 as one of America’s most influential leaders.


The list, made up of different groups of people, included Beshear under the leaders category of the “TIME100 Next” list, which illustrates who is “next up” in terms of the most influential leaders.


Beshear, who was written about by TIME’s Philip Elliot, said Beshear was “a winner of praise well beyond Kentucky” in his entry to the TIME100 Next list.


“When Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear won re-election last year in a deep red state, he did so through his convincing portrayal of post-­partisan leadership. The Democrat spoke of “one Kentucky” and cited the Bible’s story of the Good Samaritan. Perhaps more importantly, he pointed to the billions in federal dollars that he has brought to his rural state.”


“So it surprised no one this summer when Beshear, the most popular Democratic governor in the nation, made Kamala Harris’ short list as a potential running mate. The scion of Kentucky Democrats’ most formidable family, he has managed to lead his conservative state even as a Republican supermajority at the statehouse routinely sends him veto-destined legislation, delivering on big ideas like legalizing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid to cover vision and dental care. And his commitment to reproductive rights has been as steady as his presence during a slate of floods and tornadoes, making the 46-year-old Beshear a winner of praise well beyond ­Kentucky.”


Beshear thanked TIME on X, formerly known as Twitter, for including him on the list.


“I’m honored to be included on the 2024 #Time100Next list with such phenomenal people. This honor is a testament to the great work we’re doing in Kentucky and the rest of the world is noticing. Thank you, @TIME.”

10 Times Andy Beshear Made Us Proud to Be Kentuckians

5. When He Put His Constituents FirstThis may sound insane, but there are governors right now who deliberately do not accept help from the United States government (*cough cough* the richest nation in the world) due to political differences with the current party in power. For example, when Texas was trounced by a category five hurricane, Governor Greg Abbott decided he wouldn’t be in Texas to help his constituents, instead he was over in Asia on an “official trip.” The Biden administration literally could not give the man money because they couldn’t get ahold of him amid the earliest category five hurricane on record. He finally did nearly a week after the storm hit, but by then thousands of families were struggling to live since a heat wave swept through the same areas the hurricane hit a week prior. Now let’s talk about Beshear, who in just one year, from Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022 had to deal with tornadoes ripping through the west, floods streaming across the east and a blizzard that covered the state in ice. Through it all, Beshear worked closely with state and federal agencies, no matter their political differences, to make sure Kentuckians were safe. Reaching across the aisle isn’t always so bad.
9. When He Showed Deep and Admirable CompassionThrough his own tears over a mass shooting at Louisville bank, Beshear showed compassion for the families of the victims, and for the spirits of people who have witnessed this type of killing. 8. When He And His Wife Laughed Off Mean TweetsIn what has become an annual tradition for Gov. Beshear and his wife Britainy read some of the comments sent in by readers on Twitter and otherwise. In typical Beshear fashion, he keeps it classy. 7. When He Remained Calm And Collected Despite ProvacationAfter a militia group crossed barriers to the KY Governor’s mansion lawn, they hung a dummy from a tree with Beshear’s face. Beshear was noticeably angry but stayed calm and delivered a strong and defiant message about the violent act. 6. When He Got Medical Marijuana Passed Remember when Joe Biden told all the Millennials and Gen Zers that he would get federal marijuana legislation passed? You know who actually got marijuana legislation passed since then? Exactly. Starting in 2025, those with a medical condition can get what they need. It’s not recreational, but think about where we are and how we got here, and you’ll see the difficulty in getting this legislation passed. If it wasn’t for Beshear putting together a task force to show the benefits of medical marijuana, then using that basis in science to put together legislation that the majority of Kentuckians support is exactly what makes Beshear such a great governor and an even better leader. 5. When He Put His Constituents FirstThis may sound insane, but there are governors right now who deliberately do not accept help from the United States government (*cough cough* the richest nation in the world) due to political differences with the current party in power. For example, when Texas was trounced by a category five hurricane, Governor Greg Abbott decided he wouldn’t be in Texas to help his constituents, instead he was over in Asia on an “official trip.” The Biden administration literally could not give the man money because they couldn’t get ahold of him amid the earliest category five hurricane on record. He finally did nearly a week after the storm hit, but by then thousands of families were struggling to live since a heat wave swept through the same areas the hurricane hit a week prior. Now let’s talk about Beshear, who in just one year, from Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022 had to deal with tornadoes ripping through the west, floods streaming across the east and a blizzard that covered the state in ice. Through it all, Beshear worked closely with state and federal agencies, no matter their political differences, to make sure Kentuckians were safe. Reaching across the aisle isn’t always so bad. 4. When He Showed Up For Trans KentuckiansA white Christian man is usually not the first person you think of when Transgender rights are at the center of the conversation, but Beshear continuously puts his money where his mouth is when it comes to his faith. Many right-wingers will use Christianity to propagate hate speech against minorities, like in 2020 when State Senator Phillip Wheeler (R) used a photo Beshear took with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an activist drag group with a chapter in Louisville, to disparage Beshear, stating on social media:“This is what our Democrat governor is about today,” Wheeler said. “These are the values that the Democratic party of today is out there trying to convince our children’s the right way to live.”But Beshear didn’t back down. Instead, he doubled down. "I believe (he) owe(s) an apology to every single person in that picture and I think he should do it personally," said Beshear. "As your governor, my door is always open to you, and as long as I'm the governor, these doors will always be open to anybody."
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
