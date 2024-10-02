Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lands On Time 100 Leaders For 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has landed on TIME magazine’s top 100 as one of America’s most influential leaders.

The list, made up of different groups of people, included Beshear under the leaders category of the “TIME100 Next” list, which illustrates who is “next up” in terms of the most influential leaders.

Beshear, who was written about by TIME’s Philip Elliot, said Beshear was “a winner of praise well beyond Kentucky” in his entry to the TIME100 Next list.

“When Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear won re-election last year in a deep red state, he did so through his convincing portrayal of post-­partisan leadership. The Democrat spoke of “one Kentucky” and cited the Bible’s story of the Good Samaritan. Perhaps more importantly, he pointed to the billions in federal dollars that he has brought to his rural state.”

“So it surprised no one this summer when Beshear, the most popular Democratic governor in the nation, made Kamala Harris’ short list as a potential running mate. The scion of Kentucky Democrats’ most formidable family, he has managed to lead his conservative state even as a Republican supermajority at the statehouse routinely sends him veto-destined legislation, delivering on big ideas like legalizing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid to cover vision and dental care. And his commitment to reproductive rights has been as steady as his presence during a slate of floods and tornadoes, making the 46-year-old Beshear a winner of praise well beyond ­Kentucky.”

Beshear thanked TIME on X, formerly known as Twitter, for including him on the list.

“I’m honored to be included on the 2024 #Time100Next list with such phenomenal people. This honor is a testament to the great work we’re doing in Kentucky and the rest of the world is noticing. Thank you, @TIME.”