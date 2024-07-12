  1. News
JCPS To Give Stipends To Families Affected By Busing Cuts

Families who need to get their children to school will receive money per day

Jul 12, 2024 at 12:20 pm
The stipend money will help alleviate issues caused by the cut busing.
Jefferson County Public Schools announced yesterday that the school system will be paying families who have been affected by the busing cuts approved earlier this year.


Families in Jefferson County whose children attend a magnet or traditional school will most likely have to get their children to school on their own, which means more gas and more wear-and-tear on their cars. JCPS is attempting to rectify this problem with daily stipends.


Most families affected by busing cuts will receive $5 per day. However, for families with students that qualify for free or reduced lunch, they will receive $10 per day.


Eligibility will mainly depend on whether your child receives JCPS transportation. This means students attending Western High School and Central High School will not be included in the stipend program.


There will also be no stipend for absent days. According to JCPS, sign-ups for the stipend program begin in August.


You can learn more about the stipend program on JCPS’ website.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
