James Graham Brown Foundation Awarded This Huge Grant To Support The Gateway On Broadway Housing Project

The James Graham Brown Foundation has awarded a $575,000 grant to Housing Partnership, Inc. (HPI) to support the Gateway on Broadway project in Louisville, Kentucky.

This grant will be used to help complete the build-out of the Gateway Community Resource Center, located on the first floor of a renovated five-story warehouse in the city's Russell neighborhood.



According to the James Graham Brown Foundation, the center will house offices for nonprofits, service providers and meeting spaces to benefit West Louisville residents.

“The James Graham Brown Foundation eagerly supports work that lifts communities and elevates neighborhoods, advancing the image and national perception of Louisville and Kentucky. HPI’s work aligns with those goals, so we were delighted to be a part of this project,” said Mason Rummel, president and CEO of The James Graham Brown Foundation.

HPI, a nonprofit real estate developer focused on affordable housing, stated that it aims to revitalize neighborhoods and promote economic growth. The Gateway on Broadway project will also provide 116 affordable housing units for low-income seniors in the upper floors of the building.



HPI stated in a press release that the foundation’s support will help it foster greater community engagement, providing essential services and creating a collaborative space for the local community.

This grant marks a continuation of the James Graham Brown Foundation's long-term partnership with HPI, having provided over $1.7 million since 1997 to support the nonprofit’s mission of expanding affordable housing options. HPI CEO Andrew Hawes emphasized the importance of the grant, noting its role in relocating HPI’s offices to the West End and enhancing service delivery to underserved residents.

"We are incredibly grateful to the James Graham Brown Foundation for their generous grant, which is instrumental in completing the Gateway on Broadway project,” said HPI CEO Andrew Hawes. “This funding will help us create a vital Community Resource Center and relocate HPI’s offices to the West End, where we can better serve our neighbors and provide essential services to the community.”