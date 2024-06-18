If You Live In One Of These Counties, Free Membership To Frazier Is Yours

The Frazier Museum in Louisville is offering free memberships to people in five counties across Kentucky.

If you live in Spencer County, Cumberland County, Monroe County, Carroll County, or Bullitt County, you will be able to sign up for free memberships to the Frazier Museum starting now.

For those who live in those counties, all you need to do is go to the Frazier Museum website to sign up for the free membership. Once done, you can come to see the museum’s exhibits any time of the year.

People who get the free membership also have access to 10% off discounts to the museum’s shop. Plus, the membership provides access for you, your spouse/partner and any children under 18. For those who get the membership, you will receive a digital card instead of a physical membership card.

As of Tuesday, June 18, the Frazier Museum is showcasing its latest 120 Cool KY Counties interactive exhibit that showcases every county in Kentucky, including the five that get free memberships to the museum.

Some portions of the exhibit include the birthplace of Dollar General (Allen County), the first iron ore furnace west of the Alleghanies (Bath County), the only US city built inside a meteorite crate (Bell County), the 2023 Softball Pitcher of the Year (Carter County), the world’s largest apple pie (Casey County), a famed NASCAR mechanic (Edmonson County), the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872 (Hardin County), a Hungarian mining co-op (Martin County), a Top Chef contestant (McCracken County), the town of Whoopflarea (Owsley County), the lost town of Creelsboro (Russell County), and Kentucky’s first woman State Bacteriologist (Warren County), according to the Frazier Museum’s website.

The exhibit also showcases songs from each exhibit that include musicians from American Idol contestant Layla Spring (Marion County) to Chinese pipa player Hong Shao (Jessamine County).