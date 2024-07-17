  1. News
How Will These Newly Approved Housing Vouchers Help Louisville's Low-Income Families?

The move from Louisville Metro Housing Authority could shake up housing for many in the city

By
Jul 17, 2024 at 2:03 pm
The new vouchers will help low-income families find affordable housing.
The new vouchers will help low-income families find affordable housing.
The Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) Board has approved project-based voucher awards that will provide nearly 1,000 housing options for residents of housing projects across Louisville.


Project-based vouchers (PBVs) will provide options to those in lower-income housing, which means they can leave what are known as “legacy properties,” and move into new housing where they will receive a rent cap of no more than 30% of their monthly income.


Developers seeking these PBVs will need to undergo layering reviews and environmental assessments, which means the housing developments for these low-income renters will take anywhere from months to years.



However the initiative, according to LMHA Executive Director Elizabeth Strojan, is paramount to keep roofs over tenants' heads in the city.


“This approval is a significant step towards providing stable, affordable housing for our residents and other Louisvillians in need,” she said in a statement on Tuesday, July 16. “It reflects our commitment to improving living conditions and ensuring long-term affordability for the families we serve."

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
