How Will These Newly Approved Housing Vouchers Help Louisville's Low-Income Families?

The Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) Board has approved project-based voucher awards that will provide nearly 1,000 housing options for residents of housing projects across Louisville.

Project-based vouchers (PBVs) will provide options to those in lower-income housing, which means they can leave what are known as “legacy properties,” and move into new housing where they will receive a rent cap of no more than 30% of their monthly income.

Developers seeking these PBVs will need to undergo layering reviews and environmental assessments, which means the housing developments for these low-income renters will take anywhere from months to years.

However the initiative, according to LMHA Executive Director Elizabeth Strojan, is paramount to keep roofs over tenants' heads in the city.

“This approval is a significant step towards providing stable, affordable housing for our residents and other Louisvillians in need,” she said in a statement on Tuesday, July 16. “It reflects our commitment to improving living conditions and ensuring long-term affordability for the families we serve."