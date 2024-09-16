Hoisted By His Own Petard: How Will Trump's Chaos Backfire?

We have a new Louisville Metro Police Department new police chief, Paul Humphrey, who had been interim police chief since the resignation of Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, who was the fifth police chief in Louisville since 2020. Humphrey will be the sixth.

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General seems elated about this appointment and said that he looks for “zealous” collaboration.

If you didn’t see that news, it’s likely that you were distracted by the top of the Republican ticket. It’s hard not to watch a trainwreck.

The news of a police chief, and the glee at which the Republican attorney general received the news is a bit of a tell but we’ll have to wait and see how this affects people in communities in Louisville.

Because of the perversity of the Republican party’s behaviors at the top of the ticket, we’re missing important news.

I’m not going to entertain that the theatrics surrounding Donald Trump are at all serious. Just a couple of days ago, and I say that with great doubt about the intent, another shooter attempted to get close enough to “assassinate” Trump.

They caught a guy, who’d actually voted for Trump, trying to sneak a shot at him on his golf course in Florida.

Anyway…

I don’t think it is risky to say that the American people are getting a bit worn out with the constant shenanigans and chaos of the Republican nominee. It’s exhausting.

My husband reminded me just this weekend that the debate between Harris and Trump was only a week ago. A WEEK? It feels like many weeks have gone by because we’ve had so many news cycles and incidents with this guy since.



Republicans falsely claiming Haitian people are eating cats and dogs… Vance admitting that he makes up stories… Laura Loomer’s racist comments about the White House smelling like curry… And, now another supposed attempt on Trump’s life. It’s too much but, chaos does one thing very well though.

Chaos keeps you watching the bouncing ball but it distracts you from the issues at hand. The real kitchen table issues that Americans are facing — high prices, healthcare, etc. — are getting shuffled under all of the nonsense surrounding Donald Trump, who said that he only had a “concept of a plan” to deal with them.

So while Americans understand that Harris wants to introduce an extension and expansion of family tax credits, small business investments, and more, we have zero idea what the other side wants to do for American families except “concepts of a plan” and distraction in the vortex of Donald Trump’s chaos.

As the new cycle heated up on its interrogation of the false claims of the Republican campaign surrounding immigration, particularly Haitian immigrants, a new distraction had to happen.

That didn’t wholly change their narrative, they doubled-down on the crazy and now are claiming the left is out to end Trump.

Note from the left: We really just want him to turn off the camera and fade away into anonymity.

And we want his “concepts of a plan” to become an actual plan that we can see and evaluate.

Donald Trump, Jr. held a rally at likewise radical wingnut Republican Eric Deters farm. At the event, Trump Jr., repeated the lies about Haitian immigrants “grilling” pets and as usually attempted to amp up the pity for his dad.

This party has gone beyond the pale. It’s lost any thread of logic and reason, and that any reasonable adult human would consider a vote for this nonsense a wise choice, needs some psychological evaluation.

Really, who are you people?

It’s not reasonable to accuse entire communities of eating neighborhood pets. That’s fucking crazy.

It is unreasonable to see a man who is supposed to be married, representing “Christian” voters, parading around in public with the breasts of another woman smashed against his body. We know Trump to be a philanderer but are we so desensitized that we’re just like, “Cool, okay, he’s poly?”

Note, being polyamorous is completely fine, but don’t pretend to be representing something and do the opposite. Don’t say you are one thing and do the opposite.

Just say you’re not a Christian. Say you’re scared of brown people. Say that you are a racist, xenophobic, supremacist. Say who you are so that the rest of us don’t waste our time having to discover it down the road.

It’s not okay that when the going gets tough, the Republican party turns up the crazy and distraction. If anything that should make the American people interrogate them more harshly.

We should question every move that they make, and we should definitely be asking why anyone would create stories so horrible about a population of people who followed the rules that Republicans whine so much about, to create a better life.

What is the end goal?

The end goal is that we’re talking about their distractions and not asking when the “concepts” Trump talks about will become a plan to help American families. By keeping up the crazy, Trump can build sympathy with assassination attempts, and scare people that someone is lurking in the bushes to roast their poodle — and never answer the questions about real issues. His “concepts” are bullshit because his entire campaign is.

I think their end goal might become the petard upon which Trump is hoisted. Poetic Justice.