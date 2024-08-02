  1. News
Here's How You Can Win Free Kentucky State Fair Tickets

The tickets include parking, food, ride vouchers and more

Aug 2, 2024 at 12:10 pm
The giveaway will include many bonuses for Kentuckians to enjoy.
Registration is now open for a chance to win six free tickets to the 120th Kentucky State Fair.


The Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25, with loads of fun packed into each and every day.


To register, head to this website and fill out the registration form.


There will be a few pages to follow on Facebook, but if you are selected, you and five others will be able to not only go to the fair for free, but you will also get these sweet perks:


  • Free parking
  • Free food across the fair
  • Ride vouchers for you and your friends and family to enjoy


The Kentucky State Fair has released a schedule of things to do and take part in across the entire event. You can find that daily schedule here.


Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
