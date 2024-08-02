Here's How You Can Win Free Kentucky State Fair Tickets

Registration is now open for a chance to win six free tickets to the 120th Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25, with loads of fun packed into each and every day.

To register, head to this website and fill out the registration form.

There will be a few pages to follow on Facebook, but if you are selected, you and five others will be able to not only go to the fair for free, but you will also get these sweet perks:

Free parking

Free food across the fair

Ride vouchers for you and your friends and family to enjoy

The Kentucky State Fair has released a schedule of things to do and take part in across the entire event. You can find that daily schedule here.