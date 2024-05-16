  1. News
Here Is The Estimated Economic Impact Of PGA Championship Week In Louisville

Hint: It’s over eight figures

May 16, 2024 at 2:42 pm
The impact of the PGA Championship will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors and tens of millions of dollars to Louisville.
The PGA Championship Week at Valhalla Golf Course is going on this week from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19. The impact of this week of golf cannot be understated.


According to Louisville Metro Government’s Economic Development Agency, the PGA Championship Week is set to bring in $80 million for the city’s economy from Monday through Sunday. Fans of the sport are also flooding the city, with an estimated 200,000 visitors coming to Louisville throughout the week.


“We are excited for this opportunity to continue shining a light on our old Louisville home,” the agency stated in an Instagram post.


With hundreds of thousands of fans on the course, many are watching for stars like Tiger Woods, who made his debut on the course on Monday. Local fans are also turning their attention to Justin Thomas, who just had his Hometown Hero banner placed in Louisville.


Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
