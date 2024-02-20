Free Therapy Available to Nearly 100 West End Louisville Residents

On Feb. 19, Tip It Forward, in collaboration with Martin and Muir Counseling, hosted an event at Blak Koffee in Russell, where West Louisville residents could register for free mental health and wellness sessions. The launch event also included a panel discussion on equitable care.
Louisvillians age 18–35 who live in Shawnee, Russell, California, Chickasaw, or Parkhill are eligible for three free talk therapy sessions and three free massage therapy sessions. At least 80 participants will receive these free services. This initiative is made possible by endowments from Humana and Greater Louisville Inc.
Founded by Kammaleathahh Livingstone in 2014, Tip It Forward is a Louisville-based non-profit who provide trauma-informed, integrative health services to underserved families and neighborhoods. Livingstone is a board certified structural integrator. Originally developed by biochemist Ida Rolf in 1971, structural integration is a hybrid of osteopathy, homeopathy, and yoga. Livingstone is also a multi-speciality licensed massage therapist whose focus is health equity and trauma-informed care.
Martin and Muir Counseling is a community mental health agency that provides wrap-around behavioral health services. Wrap-around programs are team-based and collaborative, designed for helping children and young adults with special mental health needs. Martin and Muir Counseling focuses on emotional and social development, while cultivating wellness within young people, families, and the larger community.
Tip It Forward and Martin and Muir Counseling are also partnering with University of Louisville and Spalding University, who will support the initiative with research and analysis to evaluate the effects of the initiative on the communities it serves. This program will be open for registration until December.
To learn more about these free services and how to register for them, contact Martin and Muir Counseling at (502) 383-2969 or email [email protected].