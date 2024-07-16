[Editor's Note] Party Over... Oops Out Of Time

For Democrats to change candidates, it’s too late.

They knew in 2020 that Joe Biden was aged. Now, despite the other things we know to be true, for the sake of all the roles that make up an administration and judges likely to be appointed, Democrats need to calm down and think past the President. We are four months from an election. We don’t have time for this.

Yes, Joe Biden is old and ignoring Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians, but Trump is batshit crazy, full of Project 2025 rhetoric and money that threatens the very fabric of our democracy. Americans don’t have the best of choices, but one definitely makes the absolute most sense in terms of a future for this place.

America is bigger than one man, and despite Biden’s poor debate performance, he knew what he was talking about. He stuttered over some words and fumbled a sentence or two. When he was on point, he was on point with truth and logic. The other candidate wanted to inject you with bleach and shine lights in your asses. So let’s cool our ageist jets and get a bit more clear.

We have to live past this one election and our country cannot handle another four years of the absolute chaos of Donald Trump. Injected bleach will kill us, and we can’t kill germs with lights in our rectums. We can’t have another “Jan. 6” (where someone did actually die), and we can’t fund the infinite amount of lawsuits he is involved in. More than that, we cannot withstand the very risk that the people propping him up want to put our democracy through.

Project 2025 is not just a spooky warning. It is a 900+ page treatise about how the Republican party wants to gut every single department of our government and stock it like convenience store shelving with people who only blindly support Donald Trump. If that sounds reasonable to you, and you don’t see a problem with losing medicare, food programs, putting Trump supporters in the Treasury, State Department, Department of Justice, etc., then just ignore what I’m saying, and replace Biden or vote for Trump.

If you think the police are out of control now, wait until the man who took out a full page ad against five innocent kids in New York, gives them a license from the very top of our government to do whatever they want.

Elections, compromised … The Supreme Court, filled with purchased and paid for judges like Clarence Thomas … More strange military entanglements and damaged relations with our true allies.

I could go on, but hopefully the picture is clear, and the risks are made real. This is not a personality contest nor is it about the sane man’s age. Yes, his age can make his performance a little slower, but his cabinet can help prevent the total collapse of the last bits of freedom we retain.

Perhaps some of this is hyperbole, but perhaps you haven’t read into the Project 2025 document, “Mandate for Leadership.”

The point is simple, Trump already showed us the level of absolute chaos that he can create. His lack of action during COVID alone resulted in the deaths of thousands of American people. We can’t go back to that just because Joe Biden got older.

Instead of the foolishness of replacing the top of the ticket four months before we vote, we need to be sure that the right people are ready to support an agenda that protects American people. We should spend that energy protecting poll workers in what is sure to be a very dangerous job this year.

Is it a perfect solution, no.

But we can’t be short-sighted or scared.

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were.