Downs After Dark Returns To Churchill Downs This Summer

Get ready for horseracing, dinner, live music, and dancing under the night sky.

By
May 13, 2024 at 12:40 pm
Downs After Dark returns to Churchill Downs this summer, with events in May and June. Originally presented as an experiment in June 2009, on-track attendance and on-track betting has steadily increased for the event, compared to afternoon racing on the same dates in previous years. Fifteen years later, the themed evening event — featuring horseracing, dinner, live music, and dancing under the lights at Churchill Downs — is going strong.

The theme for Downs After Dark on Saturday, May 18 is Golf and Social. Guest are encouraged to wear golf-chic and enjoy golf simulators, putting greens, a hole-in-one contest, mulligans (second chance drawings), and Master's Tournament-inspired bites including pimento cheese sandwiches and BBQ. Themed attired might not be required, but there will be a Best Dressed contest.

Eleven races are scheduled for Downs After Dark from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Guests can also watch the 2024 Preakness on the big board. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will race in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and range from $90 to $179 for the dining experience.

Downs After Dark
Churchill Downs
700 Central Ave.

Saturday, May 18 and Saturday, June 15
Gates at 5:00 p.m.
First race at 6:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
