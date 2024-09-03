  1. News
Donations Are Now Open At Good Belly Sandwich Shop For The KY Humane Society

See how you can help more pets get adopted

By
Sep 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm
Kentucky Humane Society dogs that are available for adoption.
Kentucky Humane Society dogs that are available for adoption. KY Humane Society
Share on Nextdoor

Starting on Friday, August 29, Good Belly, a sandwich shop in Louisville, has begun taking donations to help the Kentucky Humane Society.


Good Belly and BarePaws are teaming up later this year in October for Makin’ Biscuits, a benefit for the Kentucky Humane Society that will feature Derby City Dog Walk as well.


The benefit and donations up until then will help the nonprofit organization buy items for its wish list, which it needs due to a high volume of animals being left at their shelters.


Items include:

  • Pet beds (clean, gently used)
  • Heating pads (electric and microwavable) and SnuggleSafe Microwavable Bed Warmers
  • Paper towel and toilet paper rolls (to make enrichment toys for pets)
  • Dog and cat toys (new or gently used)
  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Disinfectant (aerosol cans)
  • Paper towels (multi-packs, if possible)
  • Safety glasses (to protect us when working with chemicals and/or quarantined areas)
  • Disposable non-skid shoe covers/booties (to protect us when working in quarantined areas; large or XL preferred)
  • Mesh laundry bags
  • Hand Soap

There are many other items on the list, which you can check out here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
