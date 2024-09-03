Donations Are Now Open At Good Belly Sandwich Shop For The KY Humane Society

Starting on Friday, August 29, Good Belly, a sandwich shop in Louisville, has begun taking donations to help the Kentucky Humane Society.

Good Belly and BarePaws are teaming up later this year in October for Makin’ Biscuits, a benefit for the Kentucky Humane Society that will feature Derby City Dog Walk as well.

The benefit and donations up until then will help the nonprofit organization buy items for its wish list, which it needs due to a high volume of animals being left at their shelters.

Items include:

Pet beds (clean, gently used)

Heating pads (electric and microwavable) and SnuggleSafe Microwavable Bed Warmers

Paper towel and toilet paper rolls (to make enrichment toys for pets)

Dog and cat toys (new or gently used)

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Disinfectant (aerosol cans)

Paper towels (multi-packs, if possible)

Safety glasses (to protect us when working with chemicals and/or quarantined areas)

Disposable non-skid shoe covers/booties (to protect us when working in quarantined areas; large or XL preferred)

Mesh laundry bags

Hand Soap