Can You Guess How Many International Tourists Visited Louisville Last Year?

Louisville is no stranger to tourism. From the Kentucky Derby to a fantastic bourbon scene, many people across the country and around the world come to Louisville to see its rich culture. But, how many of those tourists are from overseas?

In the latest figures from Luxury Link, over 53,000 overseas tourists came to Louisville. That number ranks Louisville as the 79th most-visited destination for overseas tourists in the United States.

For every one thousand residents in Jefferson County, there were 41 overseas visitors, which makes it 0.2% of all US overseas visitors. This is a sharp jump from 2022. The 53,000 visitors make a 47.2% increase from 2022.

According to Luxury Link, the most popular activity for international visitors is shopping (25.8 million or 82%), with sightseeing coming in at a close second (24.3 million, or 77.2%).

The three most popular states for overseas tourists were New York (9 million), Florida (7.9 million) and California (6.3 million).

Here are the US cities with the most international tourism.