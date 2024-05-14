Can Mystik Dan Bust This Horse Racing Myth?

Preakness is just around the corner on Saturday, May 18.



Many trainers and horse racing aficionados believe the 2 week window between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes isn't enough time for any winner to have a fair shot at the Triple Crown, an honor bestowed upon horses that win the Derby, Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.



Whether fact or fiction, many industry experts believe you need 5 weeks in between races to have a shot at victory.

After much deliberation, Mystik Dan’s trainer Kenny McPeek said he would be taking the horse to Baltimore to race for the Triple Crown dream alive.

Winning both the Derby and Preakness is a tough task. Since 1919 — which is when a Kentucky Derby winner first competed at the Preakness — only 36 horses have ever won both.

Including the Belmont Stakes, there have been 13 Triple Crown winners in history, those include: