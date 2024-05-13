  1. News
Calling All Artists: Louisville Visual Art To Host Free Wall For Mural Artists

The LVA Free Wall will let new and seasoned artists hone their craft

By
May 13, 2024 at 11:58 am
Artists can bring their best to the Free Wall.
LEO Weekly Archive
Aspiring muralists who want to put their skills to the test on a public stage can showcase their art at the Louisville Visual Art (LVA) Free Wall.


The Free Wall is a dedicated space by LVA to let artists run wild with their imaginations at 1538 Lytle St. There are plenty of murals around the city, but LVA says it wants more aspiring artists to show off their talents at this spot.


LVA said on its website that the goals for the Free Wall is to provide a space for artists to “gain the necessary experience to broaden their artistic career by having an introduction into a whole new creative market.”


As artists finish their portions of the Free Wall, LVA said the muralists are encouraged to photograph their artwork for their portfolios.


If you or someone you know is interested in painting at the LVA Free Wall, fill out this form. LVA said on its website that it would reach back out to prospective artists “soon.”

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
