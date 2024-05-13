Calling All Artists: Louisville Visual Art To Host Free Wall For Mural Artists

Aspiring muralists who want to put their skills to the test on a public stage can showcase their art at the Louisville Visual Art (LVA) Free Wall.

The Free Wall is a dedicated space by LVA to let artists run wild with their imaginations at 1538 Lytle St. There are plenty of murals around the city, but LVA says it wants more aspiring artists to show off their talents at this spot.

LVA said on its website that the goals for the Free Wall is to provide a space for artists to “gain the necessary experience to broaden their artistic career by having an introduction into a whole new creative market.”

As artists finish their portions of the Free Wall, LVA said the muralists are encouraged to photograph their artwork for their portfolios.

If you or someone you know is interested in painting at the LVA Free Wall, fill out this form. LVA said on its website that it would reach back out to prospective artists “soon.”