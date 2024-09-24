  1. News
Book Launch Event For 'Trans Kids, Our Kids' Set For September 26 At Carmichael’s Bookstore

The special launch event will include a Q&A and a book signing

By
Sep 24, 2024 at 12:35 pm
LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride.
LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride.
The Campaign for Southern Equality is set to host a special launch event for their new book, Trans Kids, Our Kids: Stories and Resources from the Frontlines of the Movement for Transgender Youth, this Thursday, Sept. 26, at Carmichael’s Bookstore on 2720 Frankfort Avenue. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend, though RSVPs are encouraged.


Trans Kids, Our Kids, co-written by Alexis Stratton, Adam Polaski and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, delves into the experiences of transgender youth and their families, as well as the advocates, healthcare providers and faith leaders who support them. The book published on Tuesday, Sept. 24

At the event, attendees can expect a reading from the book, a panel discussion featuring co-authors Stratton and Polaski, cover designer Liz Williams and Oliver Hall from the Kentucky Health Justice Network (KHJN). A Q&A and book signing will follow.


Proceeds from book sales will go towards the Trans Youth Emergency Project, which aids families in navigating anti-transgender healthcare laws. Books will be available for purchase at the event through Carmichael’s or can be pre-ordered online. You can register for the event on the Campaign for Southern Equality's website.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
