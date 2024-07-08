Blessings In A Backpack Will Play Golf To Help Feed Kids In Louisville

The Louisville Chapter of Blessings In A Backpack will hit the links in support of hunger-free weekends for school-age children. The golf scramble is Monday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Wildwood Country Club in Fern Creek.

Blessings in a Backpack began as a single-school effort in Louisville in 2005, and has since evolved into a nationally recognized organization comprised of seven regional chapters who host more than 1,000 volunteer-driven programs. For the seventh year, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack will host a golf scramble to raise funds for children in Louisville area who experience food insecurity.

The organization hopes to raise $75,000 through participation and sponsorships to help feed 500 children during the upcoming school year, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the annual golf scramble will go directly to weekend meals for local students in need.

"Right here, in our community, nearly 80,000 students qualify for Blessings in a Backpack," says Kim Holsclaw, Managing Director of the Louisville Chapter. "Our Louisville Chapter is committed to addressing this prevalent need, and it cannot be possible without our community's support. Without our support, the kids we serve could go 65 hours with little or nothing to eat. No child deserves to be in a situation where they don't know where their next meal is coming from."

The golf scramble will include breakfast and lunch, beverages, a post-event reception, exclusive swag, a silent auction — including a hot air balloon ride from Kroger — and a chance to win prizes on several holes throughout the course. New in 2024, golfers will have an opportunity to use a “golf ball cannon” to help drive the ball on one hole ranging from 320-420 yards as well as to try signature drinks from Atrium Brewing and Tito's Vodka along the course.

Players can participate as individual golfers, register as a team of four, or become sponsors. Register here.