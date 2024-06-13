Assistance Now Available For Vehicles Damaged In April 2 Storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering financial assistance to those affected by storms that raged in Frankfort and surrounding areas on April 2.

Storms that hit the surrounding areas included straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. Survivors who need help should first contact their insurance company if they have a policy that covers storm damage, according to a release from FEMA.

For those who have gaps in their coverage, FEMA stated that it may be able to fill the gaps to help wil storm-related damage costs. You can apply with FEMA even if you have insurance.

You must meet the following requirements to be eligible for FEMA assistance:



The vehicle was damaged during the April 2, 2024, storms within the disaster-designated area.



The applicant can provide proof of ownership of the vehicle with valid registration and title.

The vehicle was in compliance with the State of Kentucky’s registration and insurance requirements at the time of the disaster.

The applicant has no other usable vehicle.

You can contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply with FEMA.