Animal Care Society Offers Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

The event will be inside Mall St. Matthews.

By
May 30, 2024 at 2:13 pm
The Lucky Neko/Unsplash
Animal Care Society (ACS), the first no-kill shelter Kentucky, has announced a partnership with Mall St. Matthews. Founded in 1984, ACS strives to give compassionate care to pets and has placed more than 16,000 pets into devoted and responsible homes throughout Louisville.

ACS now has a Community Outreach Center at Mall St. Matthews. Mall owners Brookfield Properties have donated a retail space inside, next to the women's department at Dillard's.

The Community Outreach Center will host a range of events throughout the year, from pet vaccine clinics to dog training sessions. The first event at the Community Outreach Center is a low-cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs. The services offered offered by ACS will be:
  • Distemper Parvo vaccine (canine): FREE
  • Distemper vaccine (feline): FREE
  • Rabies vaccine (canine and feline): $10
  • Bordetella, aka “kennel cough” vaccine (canine): $10
  • Heartworm testing (canine): $25
  • Microchip (canine and feline, includes registration): $25
  • Low-cost flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives

Animal Care Society Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic
Community Outreach Center
Mall St. Matthews
5000 Shelbyville Rd.

Saturday, June 1
9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

To ensure the safety of staff, guests, and pets, please be sure that all dogs are on leashes and all cats are in carriers.
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
