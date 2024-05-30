Animal Care Society Offers Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

Distemper Parvo vaccine (canine): FREE

Distemper vaccine (feline): FREE

Rabies vaccine (canine and feline): $10

Bordetella, aka “kennel cough” vaccine (canine): $10

Heartworm testing (canine): $25

Microchip (canine and feline, includes registration): $25

Low-cost flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives

Animal Care Society (ACS), the first no-kill shelter Kentucky, has announced a partnership with Mall St. Matthews. Founded in 1984, ACS strives to give compassionate care to pets and has placed more than 16,000 pets into devoted and responsible homes throughout Louisville.ACS now has a Community Outreach Center at Mall St. Matthews. Mall owners Brookfield Properties have donated a retail space inside, next to the women's department at Dillard's.The Community Outreach Center will host a range of events throughout the year, from pet vaccine clinics to dog training sessions. The first event at the Community Outreach Center is a low-cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs. The services offered offered by ACS will be:5000 Shelbyville Rd.Saturday, June 19:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.