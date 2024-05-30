Animal Care Society Offers Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

ACS now has a Community Outreach Center at Mall St. Matthews. Mall owners Brookfield Properties have donated a retail space inside, next to the women's department at Dillard's.
The Community Outreach Center will host a range of events throughout the year, from pet vaccine clinics to dog training sessions. The first event at the Community Outreach Center is a low-cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs. The services offered offered by ACS will be:
- Distemper Parvo vaccine (canine): FREE
- Distemper vaccine (feline): FREE
- Rabies vaccine (canine and feline): $10
- Bordetella, aka “kennel cough” vaccine (canine): $10
- Heartworm testing (canine): $25
- Microchip (canine and feline, includes registration): $25
- Low-cost flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives
Animal Care Society Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic
Community Outreach Center
Mall St. Matthews
5000 Shelbyville Rd.
Saturday, June 1
9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
To ensure the safety of staff, guests, and pets, please be sure that all dogs are on leashes and all cats are in carriers.