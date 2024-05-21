American Medical Association Names Louisville-Native As President-Elect

Dr. Bruce Scott, from Louisville, will take on the role as president-elect of the American Medical Association.

“Winning the faith and support of my peers to represent the nation’s physicians and patients we serve is a great honor and tremendous responsibility,” Dr. Scott said on the AMA website. “Physicians faced incredible challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—personal challenges to their own health, as well as financial headwinds and inflation that closed many, and imperiled other, physician practices.

Talking to reporters on Monday, May 13, Scott touched on rural America as rural Americans are dying more often from the five leading causes of death in the US than their urban counterparts.

“Rural health is America’s health,” Dr. Scott told reporters in a May 9 press conference in conjunction with the National Rural Health Association annual conference in New Orleans. “We need policymakers to understand that the American Medical Association is deeply concerned about the ever-widening health disparities between urban and rural communities. disparities that are at the root of why rural Americans suffered disproportionately high rates of heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory illness, diabetes, and unintentional injuries.”

Dr. Scott served as the Kentucky Medical Association’s president from 2018 until 2019. He is set to become president of the AMA in June. He is board-certified in otolaryngology. He is president of Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat, medical director of Premier Ambulatory Surgery Center, and holds a clinical appointment at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.