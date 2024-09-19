A Convicted Pedophile’s Art Exhibit and Children's Book Pulled Amid Findings Of Sexual Abuse

Jason Lamar Thompson, also known by his artistic alias "Dafri," is facing significant backlash following revelations of his past criminal convictions as a pedophile. Thompson, who is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for six counts of second-degree sexual abuse, has seen his career take a dramatic turn after two major decisions were made in light of his criminal record.

Morgan James Publishing has confirmed that it is pulling Thompson’s upcoming children’s book, Gnomes in the Home, which was originally scheduled for release on October 1st. This decision came swiftly after community concerns about his background surfaced, specifically pointing to his history of sexual abuse. The publisher issued a statement, saying, “We want to thank our community for bringing this to our attention, we have heard you. We have decided to pull the book from publication. It will not be released next month.”

This isn’t the only setback for Thompson. Roots 101 African American Museum, a community-focused cultural institution in Louisville, also removed his art exhibit, operated under "Dafri Studios." In an official statement, museum founder Lamont Collins emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering a safe and respectful environment:

“At Roots 101 African American Museum, we are committed to fostering a respectful environment that aligns with our core values. Our primary goal is to serve the community, and in doing so, we must uphold our commitment to this being Our House. We thank you for voicing your concerns and providing feedback that will help us as we continue to grow and learn.”

Roots 101 Museum gave its official statement regarding Thompson in response to questioning from LEO Weekly.

When asked to further elaborate on how Thompson was able to get art exhibited at the museum passed the museum’s vetting process, Roots 101 shared the same official statement, with no further comment.

In said statement, the museum also pledged to revisit its exhibitor practices to ensure transparency and trust with the community. Collins assured the public that the museum remains dedicated to maintaining a positive atmosphere, especially in light of the community’s concerns.

These developments come after it the revelation that Thompson’s name is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, stemming from charges of second-degree sexual abuse from 2014. In the registry, LEO Weekly found that Thompson had six counts of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old.



State laws prohibit registrants from residing within 1,000 feet of schools or playgrounds, though there is no legal barrier preventing Thompson from operating a business— provided it isn’t a place where minors frequently visit.

As public scrutiny mounted, both the museum and the publisher’s quick responses suggest a strong alignment with community values. The removal of both the art exhibit and the book from publication are seen as efforts to uphold safety and trust in the community.

Community members have expressed relief over the swift actions taken by both the museum and the publisher, while also raising broader concerns about the vetting processes for individuals with public platforms and businesses in sensitive industries.