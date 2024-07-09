28 New Scholarships To Be Awarded From State Of Kentucky For Three Areas Of Study

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is warding 28 new scholarships to students in civil engineering, construction management and engineering technology.

There are currently 86 students that are part of the 76-year-old scholarship program that provides tuition assistance, work experience and full-time employment.

“This scholarship program has paved the way for many students by removing financial barriers so they can realize their dream of attaining higher education to begin an engineering or construction career,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “It’s a proven way to retain our talented youth right here in Kentucky, giving them opportunities to improve their communities through safe and efficient transportation.”

Former recipients of these scholarships have also held positions in government, according to a statement from Team Kentucky, including positions at the Transportation Cabinet, like secretaries and deputy secretaries of the cabinet, chiefs of staff, state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.

“This scholarship opened a door for me that swung wider than I could have ever imagined,” said State Highway Engineer James Ballinger in a statement. “I have gotten to serve in multiple offices and locations within our agency and am privileged to oversee projects that improve the quality of life for Kentuckians, make travel safer and support our growing economy.”

Students attending schools like the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University and more during the 2024-25 school year will see money from these scholarships.