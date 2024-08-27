Tuesday Tracklist: Virgo Season with Moneybagg Yo, KeKe Palmer, Winger Bros., CMAT, and more

In this feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author's email below. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

This week we’re taking on Virgo season. The time of the late August/September babies has come and there are so many of them, if you know one, you won’t hear the end of it. So let’s explore a little bit about them. Our sweet, smart, intense, caring, hard-working Virgos are a deep well. So here’s to the beginning of fall babies that keep us all on our toes.

Rodan - Exoskeleton*

With Virgos, you gotta take the good with the crazy but once you learn that underneath they are tender sweeties, you’re one of the lucky ones who made it through their exoskeleton.

Endpoint - Attitude*

Virgos are often accused of having an “attitude” but a lot of times it’s because that tough exterior is protecting the tender heart of the Virgo. So try to ignore the look of skepticism on their face. Unless they follow it with a full read of your person, they might just be waiting for you to climb their pretty high walls to discover who they really are.

Toad The Wet Sprocket - Nightingale Song

If you’re sick or sad, your Virgo will be the first on the scene with food, medicine, movies, pillows, etc. This is the Florence Nightingale nurse of the zodiac and they will take good care of you, but you better be a good and appreciative patient.

The Winger Bros. - Drinks Are On Me*

Don’t say we didn’t warn you that these darling little Virgos might drive you to drink. They are not made for the weak. With their intelligent and intense personalities, you might need a beer or two or six but you’ll go back for more because (see above) they take really good care of the people they love.

KeKe Palmer - Virgo Tendencies

If you don’t believe us, listen to KeKe Palmer because she’s letting you know what to expect. If you loved a Virgo and didn’t treat them the way they wanted to be treated, they disappeared like a poof. When a Virgo is done, they’re done. They will cut you off and it’s not a place you want to be.

CMAT - No More Virgos

Virgo boys… are a lot different than Virgo girls. Irish singer CMAT says no more. What do you think? Virgo taste is exquisite so can you fault them for seeking the rest of us out?

Frederick The Younger - Deepest Blue*

Two things about the Virgo. They have a deep well of feelings and when they feel sad, sometimes it is tough to reach them. Like their deep blue birthstone, the sapphire, the Virgo go to the depths of feeling blue. Unless you’re one of their safe people, just forget about trying to pull them out of it. They will surface when they are ready.

Rihanna - Work (ft. Drake)

Virgos play well but more than that they are little worker bees and are laser focused on handling their business and doing their jobs. So when you can’t find time to pin Virgo down, they are probably busy with something. They have a vacation to plan and need all their money in order.

Moneybagg Yo - Bipolar Virgo

We said it before but just in case you didn’t get it. Virgo has a play speed and they have a making money speed. If you don’t know, you better find out.

Sierra Ferrell - I Can Drive You Crazy

No comment. I love my Virgos. (Help, I’m surrounded)