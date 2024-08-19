Tuesday Tracklist: Boozy Songs With Sierra Ferrell, Lana Del Rey, Chris Stapleton, Watter, And More (8/20)

We’re baaaack! We’ve had a little break but we’re kicking off with new tunes. In this feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author's email below. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

This week, we’re paying homage to bourbon as next month is Bourbon Heritage Month. We’ll be preparing for two music festivals (Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life) where good music, good food and good drinks are part of the experience but to get us in the mood for a good time, this list of songs will give us some nice boozy vibes.

Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey*

We’re gonna give him the local stamp since he grew up just down the road and this song makes us want to gather round a highball glass of the good stuff with our friends.

Slint - Don Aman*

We’ve all been in the place that Don found himself. Sometimes feeling like you’re just hovering outside the world a bit. Sometimes being a little bit lit makes that feeling less lonely even if it isn’t the healthiest of habits

Dax - Dear Alcohol



We’re certainly not telling you to drink your problems away but we don’t always make good decisions. Dax is singing about some of those bad times but this is an anthem to trying to get better and to do better.

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming



This West Virginia native will be playing Bourbon and Beyond, and if you’ve watched her TikTok recently, you’ll know she’s gotten quite popular recently. If country music has a Chappell Roan, it’s Ferrell

Watter - Liquid of Life*

Experimental band Watter released this track in 2017 on their History of the Future album. Members of the band have included Zak Riles (Grails), Tyler Trotter (Phantom Family Halo, California Guitar Trio) and Britt Walford (Slint). Walford is no longer a band member but hopefully Watter is working on something new because this track (and the whole record) are a great listen.

The Gallery Singers At The Electric Church Of The Tambourine - Drinking Woman*

This slow wandering tune appeared on We Won’t Make it released in 2013. The song was originally recorded by the Palace Bros before this remake by John King and Logan Nichols. Because there is no video for The Gallery Singers version, we’ll share the original by the Palace Brothers.

Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova

This city needs no introduction to the phenom that is Chappell Roan. From her performance at Kentuckiana Pride, it’s clear that she’s made her mark to the local crowd. Not technically boozy but sometimes wine’ll do in a pinch.

Lana Del Rey - Let The Light In



If we’re talking about sounds that give you an ethereal, slippery feeling, like a glass of warm bourbon, Lana Del Rey fits the bill so well and this song with Father John Misty is the perfect compliment to a drinking soundtrack.

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

I love the Black country music fusion. It’s long overdue. Shaboozey is a Virginia native, and has climbed the country charts with this song about drinking.

Snoop Dogg - Gin and Juice

A literal anthem. This song has been on the soundtrack of many a weekend party where drinkin’ and smokin’ has been on the menu.

Snoop is an American Icon, and hands down, the best part of the Olympics next to Simone Biles and Sha’carri Richardson.