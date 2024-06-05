My Morning Jacket Tour Dates: Here's Where You Can See One Of Louisville's Most Famous Bands This Fall

One of Louisville’s most successful bands, My Morning Jacket, has announced four headlining fall shows in late September and early October, in addition to their tour dates co-headlining with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. My Morning Jacket will also have set at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival on Sunday, September 22.



A Grammy-nominated rock band, My Morning Jacket will be bringing their distinct mix of Indie Rock, Americana, and experimental jamming to Louisville, Savannah, Knoxville, Richmond, and Cleveland.

Since their inception in Louisville in 1998, My Morning Jacket have become one of the most beloved rock bands of the past 25 years, gaining an enormous fan base from their live shows, having been called the “kings of expand-your-mind, religious experience rock” by the New York Times.

Dates:

9/22: Louisville, KY (Bourbon & Beyond)

(Headlining)

9/30: Savannah, GA

10/1: Knoxville, TN

10/3: Richmond, VA

10/4: Cleveland, OH

Bourbon & Beyond tickets can be found on bourbonandbeyond.com, with Sunday admission starting at $139.99, and four day passes starting at $349.99.

For the other shows, tickets will become available on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. EST, and can be found at mymorningjacket.com.





