Louisville Jazz Festival Returns With Some Big Names You Might Recognize

The Louisville Jazz Festival returns this year to the Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Rd.) starting on Friday, Aug. 2 and continuing on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Among the names performing this year is the Grammy-nominated, headlining act Boney James, who with his 2022 album Detour brings together a mix of jazz, blues, and hip hop-esque instrumentals for a smooth, yet exciting listen.

After taking a year off, the Louisville Jazz Festival is making its return with some fantastic acts lined up for two nights of blues, R&B, and jazz for Louisville.