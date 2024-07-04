Louisville Jazz Festival Returns With Some Big Names You Might Recognize

The Louisville Jazz Festival returns this year to the Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Rd.) starting on Friday, Aug. 2 and continuing on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Among the names performing this year is the Grammy-nominated, headlining act Boney James, who with his 2022 album Detour brings together a mix of jazz, blues, and hip hop-esque instrumentals for a smooth, yet exciting listen.
After taking a year off, the Louisville Jazz Festival is making its return with some fantastic acts lined up for two nights of blues, R&B, and jazz for Louisville.Along with Boney James are artists like Rebecca Jade, Avery Sunshine, Jeter Jones, and Brian Culbertson.Tickets for passes are available now through LiveNation and the Iroquois Amphitheater official website.