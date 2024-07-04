  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville Jazz Festival Returns With Some Big Names You Might Recognize

The festival returns with two nights of blues, R&B, and jazz

By
Jul 4, 2024 at 12:41 am
Louisville Jazz Festival Returns With Some Big Names You Might Recognize
Share on Nextdoor

The Louisville Jazz Festival returns this year to the Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Rd.) starting on Friday, Aug. 2 and continuing on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Among the names performing this year is the Grammy-nominated, headlining act Boney James, who with his 2022 album Detour brings together a mix of jazz, blues, and hip hop-esque instrumentals for a smooth, yet exciting listen.

After taking a year off, the Louisville Jazz Festival is making its return with some fantastic acts lined up for two nights of blues, R&B, and jazz for Louisville.

Along with Boney James are artists like Rebecca Jade, Avery Sunshine, Jeter Jones, and Brian Culbertson.Tickets for passes are available now through LiveNation and the Iroquois Amphitheater official website.

Bryce Russell
Bryce Russell is LEO Weekly’s music intern. His musical interests cover everything, ranging genres from bluegrass to trap, and avant garde to Irish folk. He is currently studying English and Communication at the University of Dayton. Aside from music coverage, he has also published short fiction and poetry in...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Louisville Punk Pioneers Antietam Talk Longevity, Music And More

By Jeff Polk

Antietam formed in NYC 40 years ago.

A Louisville Musician Just Found The Most Creative And Touching Way To Sell Their Childhood Home

By Aria Baci

A Louisville Musician Just Found The Most Creative And Touching Way To Sell Their Childhood Home

The Wailers To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Legendary Bob Marley Collab at Louisville's Headliners

By Bryce Russell

The Wailers To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Legendary Bob Marley Collab at Louisville's Headliners

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe