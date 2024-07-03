The EPBs

Three - EP

Chris deRome seems to be quite the well-rounded artist. I first became acquainted with him via his solo project Chenille oKeel and his synth pop/trip-hop album Big Big released last year. Then earlier this year he dropped two ukulele tracks, (“Knuckle Sandwich,” and “Magical Fish”), out of nowhere that sounded nothing like anything on Big Big. So I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that his latest endeavor, The EPBs, sounds nothing like either of those releases. If you remember the deRome-fronted local band Valley from a little over a decade ago, then you have a good idea of what to expect here. The EPBs find deRome and former Valley guitarist Kevin Bois working together again as a duo, but with a greater focus on the singer/songwriter aspect of their sound. Opening track “Feather in the Flame” — a rework of the Valley song “The Cross vs. The Boat” — sees the duo nailing a James Taylor kind of vibe, with the song amassing an impressive 13,000 streams on Spotify within two months of its release. “I’ve Got the Mouth’’ features deRome’s distinctively unique, wonderfully odd yet charming vocal stylings set to a Woody Guthrie-ish melody. Closing track “Bob Ross” finds a groove reminiscent of Led Zeppelin’s acoustic material. Recorded live in deRome’s yoga studio, the production here is as crisp, clear and professional sounding as any studio recording I’ve heard, providing rich, warm tones to the guitar and vocals throughout. This is a very impressive start to a project I certainly hope deRome and Bois continue to pursue.

instagram.com/the_epbs



Plague IX

“The Gunrunner” - single

A German steel manufacturer and arms dealer who sold weapons and secret information to both sides during WW1 and was obsessed with the smell of horse shit. An American rocket scientist and follower of Aleister Crowley’s religious movement Thelema who, together with Scientology’s founder, conducted rituals and sex magic for the incantation of a goddess. These are the inspirations behind the two tracks that make up Plague IX’s latest single. I guess if you’re going to write songs, make them interesting! “The Gunrunner”, arguably Plague IX’s best track to date, deals with Alfred Krupp, who had part of his mansion built over horse stables so the smell of horse shit would waft up into the house. He’d sell arms to country leaders in this house while also spying on them to gain information he could later sell. Musically this track hits hard - like a combination of S.O.D., Motorhead, and Black Flag. The first half of “S.M.A. / A Hymn to Pan” deals with Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard’s attempt to bring about the incarnation of Thelemite goddess Babalon, which apparently included going into the Mojave Desert and masturbating on rocks. The second half of the song is a poem written by Alister Crowley, which he would recite a part of before Parsons would send up a rocket as a type of blessing. This track has more of an early 80’s punk feel, bringing to mind bands like The Dicks and Agent Orange. Both of these tracks are a preview for an upcoming full-length album, which if these tracks are any indication, should be great!

plagueix.bandcamp.com

Producing a Kind Generation

“Eternal Sunshine” - single

Not only are Producing a Kind Generation one of the most underrated bands in Louisville, (seriously, stop sleeping on this band), but they are also one of the most prolific. “Eternal Sunshine” is the first single off their upcoming album to be released later this year, which will mark their fourth full-length release in two years. Yeah, that seems like it would be way too much material in that short of a span, but the thing is that it’s all been quality material. The kind of material that most bands strive for their whole existence to create seems to flow out of this trio constantly and consistently. I would say that their music is like its own entity that chose this band to express itself, but it just boils down to pure talent here - and PaKG has it on every level. “Eternal Sunshine” is a smooth, melodic, groove-oriented funk-rock track with its soul rooted in the blues that finds vocalist/guitarist Dre Smith lyrically flowing an open love letter while bassist Aaron “Ace” Holmes and drummer Kym Williams, with help from keyboardist DeAldon Watson, lay down a thick, deep, rich groove. Surprisingly sparse on guitar during the first half of the track, Smith kicks it up a notch during the last minute with some tasty riffs. With their penchant for writing catchy as hell songs with huge hooks and solid, funky backbones, PaKG is one of those bands that you not only hear, you feel.

Pakg.world

Tin Zelkova

“Almost Home” - single

If you’re not already familiar with Tin Zelkova, my only question is why? You certainly should be, as they have been garnering a lot of radio play both locally and nationally, and have received high praise from the media, (including yours truly in these very pages of LEO). I’m not sure any other local band better embodies the spirit of classic 70’s rock while fully embracing the feel of modern rock quite like Tin Zelkova. As I’ve said before, they are one of those bands who would fit in on any bill regardless of who else was playing, as their sound offers a little something for everyone. This latest track is a mid-tempo, groove-oriented song with a big hook-filled chorus backed by encouraging lyrics inspired by the journey of life. Said vocalist/bassist Steven Thompson of the lyrics; “Everyone’s going somewhere whether we want to or not. Heading to where we are going physically, spiritually and emotionally, and it’s a song of encouragement to endure your journey because you’re almost home. You’re almost at your destination so keep going. Don’t hold back. Keep moving forward and fix your eyes on what’s ahead while leaving our past behind. This world has a lot of trouble to offer us on this ride through life, but we’re getting closer to where we’re headed and we can roll through this together.” The band is currently working on their second full-length album and recently concluded a West Coast tour where they graced the stage of the famed Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood. This rock was made to roll!

linktr.ee/TinZelkova