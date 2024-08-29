After Surviving Cancer, Louisville Punk Pioneer Celebrates With New Music

The founding member of Louisville’s funk punk gurus Evergreen will be debuting his new band WeeMighty, with a show at BJs Sports Pub (8238 Dixie Hwy.) on Friday, Sept. 13. In an ode to his roots as a south ender, Evergreen bassist Troy Cox wanted to play a show on his home turf.

The show, however, is also a celebration of Cox’s survival after a terrifying diagnosis of Stage 4 large diffuse B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. After suffering months of pain and breathing troubles, Cox went to the emergency room and was given the diagnosis after imaging revealed lesions throughout his body. According to Cox, the cancer had spread through his lungs, which were filled with fluid, to his back, groin, liver, spleen and stomach. He was given a 60% chance of survival. Facing the battle, he says that as he went through aggressive treatments, he was receiving positive results, and tried to stay focused on his recovery vowing to play a show if he survived.

“I did survive,” Cox said in a voice message to LEO. “I'm in remission now, and I'm just doing six-month checkups. I just had my recent checkup. I did it at the four-month interval, and I'm clean. I'm having that show to celebrate being alive.”

Playing with Cox will be Evan Bailey (formerly of Parlour) on drums and vocals, and Greg Livingston (formerly of Hedge) on guitar. Cox will be manning the bass as he’s done locally for the last 30 years.

WeeMighty will be debuting 11 new original tracks and playing a covers set with a familiar face popping up to perform. Dave Pollard, former Evergreen frontman and artist, will be taking the stage during the covers set.

The music starts at 10 p.m. Try arriving a few minutes early to grab drinks at the bar and get ready for a good night of punk grooves.