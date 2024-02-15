3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 16-18)

Groovy, soulful and socially impactful. This weekend brings a mix of inventive local artists and profound lyricist to Louisville.Already being hailed as “the next Woody Guthrie,” Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers.Louisvillian Shannon Vetter performs regularly with Big Atomic and Vezl. An accomplished saxophonist, guitarist, music teacher, singer, and songwriter, Vetter is releasing a new collection of songs titled “Holding Pattern.”After a nine year hiatus, the Grammy-award winning American bluegrass trio Nickel Creek reconvened in 2023. As ethereal and poetic as ever, their current tour brings them through Louisville this weekend, accompanied by Staves.An Electro-Jam-Funk band from Bloomington, IN is joined by groovy Louisvillian rock band and funky spacey live-tronica group.