  1. Music
  2. Local Music
  1. Music
  2. Local Music
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 16-18)

Nickel Creek is headed to Louisville this Saturday, Feb. 17.

By
Feb 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm
Nickel Creek has been credited as the driving force behind the early 2000s Americana resurgence.
Nickel Creek has been credited as the driving force behind the early 2000s Americana resurgence.
Share on Nextdoor
Groovy, soulful and socially impactful. This weekend brings a mix of inventive local artists and profound lyricist to Louisville.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Crys Matthews + Shannon Vetter
The Monarch Music & Arts Community
Artist Donation | Doors 7 p.m.
Already being hailed as “the next Woody Guthrie,” Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers.

Louisvillian Shannon Vetter performs regularly with Big Atomic and Vezl. An accomplished saxophonist, guitarist, music teacher, singer, and songwriter, Vetter is releasing a new collection of songs titled “Holding Pattern.”

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

Nickel Creek presented by 91.9 WFPK
The Louisville Palace
$40+ | 8 p.m.
After a nine year hiatus, the Grammy-award winning American bluegrass trio Nickel Creek reconvened in 2023. As ethereal and poetic as ever, their current tour brings them through Louisville this weekend, accompanied by Staves.

Dizgo with Mr Please and Digitonic presented by 91.9 WFPK
Headliners Music Hall
$15+ | Doors 8 p.m.
An Electro-Jam-Funk band from Bloomington, IN is joined by groovy Louisvillian rock band and funky spacey live-tronica group.

Tags:

Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Teddy Abrams' 10th season with the Louisville Orchestra kicks off in October.
By Aria Baci
[Vlog] The Metal Grind With Athena Prychodko (2/15)
By Athena Prychodko
Zach Bryan tops the bill for 2024's Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville.
By Erica Rucker
Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.
By Erica Rucker

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe